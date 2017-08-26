Sweetwater County Arrests: August 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jacob Montoya, 28 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense, Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, and Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

Rodney Connolly, 34 of Green River, WY, Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO. Arresting Agency: PROB.

Tiffanie Warren, 35 Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense, Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, and Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

David Grimaldo-Mendoza, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, and Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest. Arresting Agency: RSPD.