Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: August 27, 2017

TOPICS:

August 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

307 Auto Plaza

 

Kevin Kramer

Kevin Kramer, 29 of Blackfoot, ID, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Terilyn Huntington

Terilyn Huntington, 33 of Fort Bridger, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, and Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Alexander Kincaid

Alexander Kincaid, 32 of Seattle, WA, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Camile Morrison

Camile Morrison, 24 Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense, and Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense, Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Michael Lynch

Michael Lynch, 58 of Greeley, CO, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public – 1st Offense, Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure, Drunk in Public – 1st Offense, and Drunk in Public – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Tessa Rice

Tessa Rice, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, Probation Violation authority to arrest pending further proceedings or statement of PO. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: August 27, 2017"

Leave a Reply