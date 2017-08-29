Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: August 28, 2017

August 29, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Tyler Goich

Tyler Goich, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years, and Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

 

 

