Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: August 31, 2017

TOPICS:

September 1, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

Jeffrey Swistowicz

Jeffrey Swistowicz, 35 of Midway, UT, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Gregory Lee

Gregory Lee, 27 of Eden, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Robert Downum

Robert Downum, 50 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Burglary. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Bryan Cox

Bryan Cox, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

Arron Otte

Arron Otte, 30 of Avon, CO, Warrant Arrest. Arresting Agency: RSPD.

 

Nicholas Schaefer

Nicholas Schaefer, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, and Shoplifting – Conceals – 3rd Offense. Arresting Agency: SCSO.

 

 

307 Auto Plaza

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: August 31, 2017"

Leave a Reply