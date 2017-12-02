All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Derek Reed Dupree
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Gary Wayne Anderson
Age: 38
Address: KING GEORGE, VA
Booking: 2017-12-01
Released: 2017-12-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1068, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1070, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1069, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Beth Marie Fors
Age: 52
Address: EWEN, MI
Booking: 2017-12-01
Released: 2017-12-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1067, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 1, 2017"