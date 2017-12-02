Sweetwater County Arrests: December 1, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Derek Reed Dupree

Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-01 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1072, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Gary Wayne Anderson Age: 38 Address: KING GEORGE, VA Booking: 2017-12-01 Released: 2017-12-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1068, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1070, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1069, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Beth Marie Fors Age: 52 Address: EWEN, MI Booking: 2017-12-01 Released: 2017-12-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1067, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

