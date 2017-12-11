Sweetwater County Arrests: December 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Jordan Damon Donahue
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-10
Released: 2017-12-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1130, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: , Bond: #1129, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Josie Taylor White
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-10
Released: 2017-12-10
Released: 2017-12-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1128, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
