Sweetwater County Arrests: December 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jordan Damon Donahue Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-10

Released: 2017-12-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1130, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: , Bond: #1129, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Josie Taylor White Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2017-12-10

Released: 2017-12-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1128, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

