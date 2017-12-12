Sweetwater County Arrests: December 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Lourin Karl Lowell
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1131, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1133, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
Jasmine Marie Mariscal
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-11
Released: 2017-12-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1134, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court East
Cesar Arturo Maciel Coyazo
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Tracy Adrian Hairston
Age: 45
Address: CILLENN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
