Sweetwater County Arrests: December 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Lourin Karl Lowell

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1131, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1133, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

Jasmine Marie Mariscal Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-11

Released: 2017-12-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1134, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court East

Cesar Arturo Maciel Coyazo Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: , Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #1135, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Tracy Adrian Hairston Age: 45 Address: CILLENN, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1139, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

