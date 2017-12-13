All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Scott Daniel Pryor
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1144, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
Jakob Edward Porter
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Lynae Lee Hall
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1146, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Chadwick Louis Carribou
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1147, CASH, $290, Court: Circuit Court East
Dalton Jacob Breeden
Age: 31
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1143, CASH, $105, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 12, 2017"