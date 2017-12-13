Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: December 12, 2017

December 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

Scott Daniel Pryor

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1144, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jakob Edward Porter

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Lynae Lee Hall

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1146, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Chadwick Louis Carribou

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1147, CASH, $290, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Dalton Jacob Breeden

Age: 31
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking: 2017-12-12
Released: 2017-12-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1143, CASH, $105, Court: Circuit Court East

 

