Sweetwater County Arrests: December 12, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Scott Daniel Pryor

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1144, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

Jakob Edward Porter Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1145, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Lynae Lee Hall Age: 32 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-12 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1146, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Chadwick Louis Carribou Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-12

Released: 2017-12-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1147, CASH, $290, Court: Circuit Court East

Dalton Jacob Breeden Age: 31 Address: RIVERTON, WY Booking: 2017-12-12

Released: 2017-12-12 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1143, CASH, $105, Court: Circuit Court East

