Sweetwater County Arrests: December 13, 2017

Tara Lin Griffin Gardner
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1153, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
Steven Tyrel Mohr
Age: 34
Address: WAMSUTTER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Zachary Colton Griffiths
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-13
Released: 2017-12-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1148, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: , Bond: #1149, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
Edwin Roby
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-12-13
Released: 2017-12-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1150, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure
- Status: , Bond: #1151, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1152, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
