Sweetwater County Arrests: December 13, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Tara Lin Griffin Gardner

Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Aggravated Child Abuse – Serious Bodily Injury, Substantial Mental/Emotional Injury (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1153, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

Steven Tyrel Mohr Age: 34 Address: WAMSUTTER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-13 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #1154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Zachary Colton Griffiths Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-13

Released: 2017-12-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1148, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: , Bond: #1149, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Edwin Roby Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-12-13

Released: 2017-12-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1150, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Indecent or Immoral Dress or Exposure Status: , Bond: #1151, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1152, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

