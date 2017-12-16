Sweetwater County Arrests: December 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Gene Conway Hawks

Age: 54

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Kevin Miller Age: 44 Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



Davina Charvette Brown

Age: 33 Address: WINNEMUCCA, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1163, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court



Stacey Campos

Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Kathleen Marie Sorensen Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1164, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

