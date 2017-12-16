Sweetwater County Arrests: December 15, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Gene Conway Hawks
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1167, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Kevin Miller
Age: 44
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-15
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater 2nd Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
Davina Charvette Brown
Age: 33
Address: WINNEMUCCA, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1163, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
Stacey Campos
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-15
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
Kathleen Marie Sorensen
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1164, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
