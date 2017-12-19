Sweetwater County Arrests: December 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Brian Harley Fletcher

Age: 54

Address: SAND SPRINGS, MT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West

Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West

Tresha Dawn Bachman Age: 36

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1187, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

Isaiah Tyler Gentry Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Jacob Daniel Negus Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unauthorized Use of Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Warren Jack Simmons Age: 39

Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft of Services – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1190, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East

Robert Shane Loignon Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-18

Released: 2017-12-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1182, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

