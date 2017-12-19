Sweetwater County Arrests: December 18, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Brian Harley Fletcher
Age: 54
Address: SAND SPRINGS, MT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle – Under Influence (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense, 2 counts (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1183, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: Circuit Court West
Tresha Dawn Bachman
Age: 36
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1187, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
Isaiah Tyler Gentry
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Burglary
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1188, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Jacob Daniel Negus
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1189, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Warren Jack Simmons
Age: 39
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft of Services – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1190, CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court East
Robert Shane Loignon
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
