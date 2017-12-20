Sweetwater County Arrests: December 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Howard Kelly
Age: 76
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Matthew Melvin Broadhead
Age: 48
Address: FARSON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Ian Russell Blount
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1196, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1198, SURETY OR CASH, $137, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1199, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1200, SURETY OR CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court West
Martin Filbert Garcia
Age: 49
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
- Status: , Bond: #1201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Jeffrey Brian Scott
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-19
Released: 2017-12-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1192, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits
- Status: , Bond: #1191, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
Chancie Alice Wamhoff
Age: 33
Address: CODY,
Booking: 2017-12-19
Released: 2017-12-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #1193, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West
