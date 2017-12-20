Sweetwater County Arrests: December 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Howard Kelly

Age: 76

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Stalking – Any Type of Communication (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1194, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Matthew Melvin Broadhead Age: 48

Address: FARSON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1195, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Ian Russell Blount Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1196, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1197, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1198, SURETY OR CASH, $137, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1199, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #1200, SURETY OR CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court West

Martin Filbert Garcia Age: 49

Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 Status: , Bond: #1201, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Jeffrey Brian Scott Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-19

Released: 2017-12-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 2nd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #1192, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits Status: , Bond: #1191, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Chancie Alice Wamhoff Age: 33 Address: CODY, Booking: 2017-12-19

Released: 2017-12-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #1193, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West

