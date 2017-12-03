Sweetwater County Arrests: December 2, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Joseph Daniel Magana

Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #1074, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #1073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Hope Shanna Roby Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1075, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: , Bond: #1079, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1078, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: #1077, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #1076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Allen Douglas Wegner Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #1080, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Rigoberto Juarez Perez Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Jorge Carlos Villafuertepaniagua Age: 30 Address: SAN DIEGO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Anthony Douglas Hren Age: 47 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-02 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: , Bond: #1085, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

Christopher Lee Thornton Age: 43 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-02 Released: 2017-12-02 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1084, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

