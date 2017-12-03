Sweetwater County Arrests: December 2, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Joseph Daniel Magana
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1074, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #1073, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Hope Shanna Roby
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1075, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1079, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1078, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: #1077, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: , Bond: #1076, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Allen Douglas Wegner
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: , Bond: #1080, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Rigoberto Juarez Perez
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1082, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Jorge Carlos Villafuertepaniagua
Age: 30
Address: SAN DIEGO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1083, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Anthony Douglas Hren
Age: 47
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: , Bond: #1085, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
Christopher Lee Thornton
Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-02
Released: 2017-12-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1084, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 2, 2017"