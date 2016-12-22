Sweetwater County Arrests: December 21, 2016

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Brian Allen, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – PV on stalking. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:25 pm.

Brooke Baynard, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:55 pm.

Kevin Cave, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged deliver of CDS – schedule 1 (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:23 pm.

James Christensen, 51 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, emerging from alley/building/private roadway or driveway and failure to maintain single lane. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:10 pm.

Kelsi Egbert, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: DISL – probation violation – possession of CDS (3rd). Arresting Agency: North West Shuttle; Arrest Time: 2:05 pm.

Sherry Finch, 43 of Mills, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTP – DUI (CDS). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 2:05 pm.

Ryan Flaten, 27 of Green River, WY, was arrested on two separate warrants: (1) SCCW – FTA – DWUS, fail to maintain liability coverage, no valid registration and failure to wear seatbelt; (2) Laramie County – FTP – valid driver’s license and no insurance. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 1:00 pm.

Jackie Hansen, 55 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant – DISL – probation violation – unlawful manufacture or delivery (morphine). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:30 pm.

Brooke Rutland, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTP – driving while license suspended. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:20 pm.

Jason Watson, 41 of Bogalusa, LA, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 7:05 am.