Sweetwater County Arrests: December 21, 2017

December 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 Victor Ignacio Flores
Victor Ignacio Flores
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Kyrie Alyse Barton

Kyrie Alyse Barton

Age: 30
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1212, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER

 

Scott James Nelson

Scott James Nelson

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1213, CASH, $1316, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Robert Joe Johnson

Robert Joe Johnson

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Theft – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Angela Kaye White

Angela Kaye White

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

James Ray White

James Ray White

Age: 69
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

David W McIntosh

David W McIntosh

Age: 37
Address: ROBSTOWN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1217, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Clay T Wilde

Clay T Wilde

Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-21
Released: 2017-12-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1210, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

