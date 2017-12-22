Sweetwater County Arrests: December 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Victor Ignacio Flores
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Kyrie Alyse Barton
Age: 30
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1212, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER
Scott James Nelson
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1213, CASH, $1316, Court: RS Municipal Court
Robert Joe Johnson
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Theft – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Angela Kaye White
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
James Ray White
Age: 69
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
David W McIntosh
Age: 37
Address: ROBSTOWN, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Public Intoxication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1217, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court
Clay T Wilde
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-21
Released: 2017-12-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1210, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER
