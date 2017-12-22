Sweetwater County Arrests: December 21, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Victor Ignacio Flores

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1211, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Kyrie Alyse Barton Age: 30 Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1212, CASH, $5000, Court: OTHER

Scott James Nelson Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1213, CASH, $1316, Court: RS Municipal Court

Robert Joe Johnson Age: 50 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary From Vehicle, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Theft – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Angela Kaye White Age: 37 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1215, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

James Ray White Age: 69 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1216, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

David W McIntosh Age: 37 Address: ROBSTOWN, TX Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #1217, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

Clay T Wilde Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-21

Released: 2017-12-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1210, CASH, $500, Court: OTHER

