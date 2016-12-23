Sweetwater County Arrests: December 22, 2016

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Dallan Laws, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – controlled substance, possession of CDS (marijuana), possession of CDS (meth) and emerging from alley/building/private roadway/driveway. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:13 am.

Emilie Shiffermiller, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: DISJ – probation violation – child abuse. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 11:30 am.

Lidia Torres Garcia, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – fail to wear seatbelt, failure to maintain liability coverage. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:15 pm.

Terri Tarufelli, 51 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, headlights required and open container. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:30 pm.

Nicholas Twitchell, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:14 am.