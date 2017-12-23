Sweetwater County Arrests: December 22, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Justin Martin Hauck

Age: 37

Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: NWS HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-22

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Cody Lee Bowles Age: 42 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1218, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

Jessica Marie Bingham Age: 27 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Ramon Olivas Contreras Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1220, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

