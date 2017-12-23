All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Justin Martin Hauck
Age: 37
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: NWS HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery Counterfeit Substance – Schedule I, II or III (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
Cody Lee Bowles
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1218, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West
Jessica Marie Bingham
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1219, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
Ramon Olivas Contreras
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1220, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 22, 2017"