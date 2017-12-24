Sweetwater County Arrests: December 23, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Harold Charles Gladue

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-23

Scheduled Release: 2017-12-25 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Maty Ray Jones Age: 52 Address: FRANKLIN, KY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-23 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Macey Mechelle Bright Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-23

Released: 2017-12-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #1222, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #1223, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1224, SURETY OR CASH, $133, Court: Circuit Court East

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1225, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #1226, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East

Tylynn Louise Trekell Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-23

Released: 2017-12-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: , Bond: #1227, CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East

