Sweetwater County Arrests: December 23, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Harold Charles Gladue
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
Maty Ray Jones
Age: 52
Address: FRANKLIN, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1229, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Macey Mechelle Bright
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-23
Released: 2017-12-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1221, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1222, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1223, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1224, SURETY OR CASH, $133, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1225, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1226, SURETY OR CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court East
Tylynn Louise Trekell
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-23
Released: 2017-12-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: , Bond: #1227, CASH, $235, Court: Circuit Court East
