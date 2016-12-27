Sweetwater County Arrests: December 23 – 26, 2016

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, December 23, 2016

Kelly Clark, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, P&P hold – probation violation – aggravated assault (uses deadly weapon – attempts injury). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:27 pm.

Jenny Gilson, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – controlled substance and possession of CDS (meth) with intent to deliver. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 9:52 pm.

Natalie Lane, 44 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and failure to maintain single lane. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 2:32 am.

Johnny Mason, 37 of West Jordan, UT, was arrested for alleged interference with a peace officer, aggravated burglary and possession of CDS (cocaine, heroin). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:14 pm.

Daniel Potter, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – probation violation – interference with peace officer. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Circuit Court West; Arrest Time: 1:31 pm.

Cody Richards, 31, of Kenosha, WI, was arrested on a warrant: probation violation – possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 1:00 pm.

Timothy Williams, 39 of West Valley, UT, was arrested for alleged larceny – misdemeanor – shoplifting, interference with peace officer, possession of CDS (meth), possession of CDS (marijuana), possession of CDS (cocaine, heroin) and possession of CDS (methadone). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:57 pm.

Saturday, December 24, 2016

Rebecca Bird, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged assault – simple, attempted. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 2:49 am.

Frank Hansen, 31 of Layton, UT, was arrested for alleged violation of protection order. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:03 pm.

Casey Overland, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 11:58 pm.

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Jordan Barlow, 22 of Williston, ND, was arrested on a warrant: Campbell County – FTP no license and no insurance. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 8:45 am.

Ashley Cooper, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of deadly weapon with intent. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:40 pm.

Michael Pommier, 53 of Knoxville, TN, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 4:55 pm.

Travis Schwanebeck, 45 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public (2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:06 am.

John Siegel, 28 of Rock Springs, WY was arrested for burglary, stalking and interference with a peace officer. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 10:45 pm.

Monday, December 26, 2016

Ryan Flaten, 27 of Green River, WY, was on a reactivate charge – DUS. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court West; Arrest Time: 4:46 pm.

Darlene Gudmundson, 55 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and driving while license suspended. Also arrested on a warrant: SCCE – contempt – drive while license cancelled, suspended or revoked. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:26 pm.