Sweetwater County Arrests: December 24, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Halee Ann Morlock

Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Destruction of Property – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

Rilee Makure Kethman Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Dalmer Keith Pearson Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended Status: , Bond: #1232, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

