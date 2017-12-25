Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: December 24, 2017

December 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 Halee Ann Morlock
Halee Ann Morlock
Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Destruction of Property – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1230, SURETY OR CASH, $1850, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Rilee Makure Kethman

Rilee Makure Kethman

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Youthful Offender – Alcohol of 0.02% or More -1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1231, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Dalmer Keith Pearson

Dalmer Keith Pearson

Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Attended
    • Status: , Bond: #1232, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court

