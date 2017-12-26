Sweetwater County Arrests: December 25, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Ashley Rose Schlanert
Age: 26
Address: FT LUPTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Jacob Michael Webb
Age: 25
Address: COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Gerald David Hood
Age: 42
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Torrance Darnell Clay
Age: 40
Address: NAUVOO, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
