Sweetwater County Arrests: December 25, 2017

December 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 Ashley Rose Schlanert
Ashley Rose Schlanert
Age: 26
Address: FT LUPTON, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1233, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jacob Michael Webb

Jacob Michael Webb

Age: 25
Address: COLLINS, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Gerald David Hood

Gerald David Hood

Age: 42
Address: GREELY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1234, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Torrance Darnell Clay

Torrance Darnell Clay

Age: 40
Address: NAUVOO, AL
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1236, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

