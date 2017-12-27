Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: December 26, 2017

TOPICS:

December 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 Steven Lee Scates
Steven Lee Scates
Age: 22
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1238, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1237, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Leonard Bernal

Leonard Bernal

Age: 55
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jason William Hernandez

Jason William Hernandez

Age: 40
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Austin Ray Robinson

Austin Ray Robinson

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Stop Sign (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1241, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 26, 2017"

Leave a Reply