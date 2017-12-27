Sweetwater County Arrests: December 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Steven Lee Scates
Age: 22
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1238, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1237, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Leonard Bernal
Age: 55
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
Jason William Hernandez
Age: 40
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Austin Ray Robinson
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Stop Sign (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1241, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East
