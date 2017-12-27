Sweetwater County Arrests: December 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Steven Lee Scates

Age: 22

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1238, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1237, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Leonard Bernal Age: 55 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1239, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Jason William Hernandez Age: 40 Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1240, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Austin Ray Robinson Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-26 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Stop Sign (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1241, CASH, $160, Court: Circuit Court East

