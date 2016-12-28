Sweetwater County Arrests: December 27, 2016

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Eric George, 36 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DUS and fleeing/eluding a police officer. Also arrested on a warrant: Natrona County – parole revocation. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:00 pm.

Breauna Grover, 20 of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – FTA – possession of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:04 am.

Jordan Hundl, 24 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DUS and no insurance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 4:49 pm.

Melissa Hutchinson, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on two separate warrants: (1) DISJ – probation violation – theft; (2) SCCW – FTP – leaving the scene of an accident.

Christian Oueilhe, 23 of Afton, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Also arrested on two separate warrants: (1) DISL – probation violation – use of CDS (meth, marijuana, heroin); (2) Lincoln County – probation violation – use of CDS (meth, marijuana, heroin). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheirff; Arrest Time: 10:10 am.

Christopher Ruch, 35 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and no insurance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:40 am.

Randy Russell, 22 of Rock Springs, WY was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (heroin). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 9:01 pm.

Brandon Tippetts, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTA – speeding. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:47 pm.

Terrance Wilane, 50 of Blue Springs, MO, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – domestic batter, interference with emergency calls. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:21 am.