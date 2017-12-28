Sweetwater County Arrests: December 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Deborah Lynne Persinger

Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type:

Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Scheduled Release: 2017-12-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Jeana Lee Vieyra Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1248, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Saira Jehangier Kahn Age: 29 Address: LAWERENCE, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Jerome Paul Manuszak Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1251, SURETY OR CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East

Chas Marie Aburassa Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1252, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Improper Lane Usage Status: PENDING, Bond: #1253, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

Jamie Lee Rodgers Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-27

Released: 2017-12-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1250, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Christopher Aaron Lockman Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-12-27

Released: 2017-12-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1247, CASH, $95, Court: OTHER

Marcus Xavier Padilla Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-27

Released: 2017-12-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1243, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Nathan Alan Demars Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-27

Released: 2017-12-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: OR’D, Bond: #1242, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

