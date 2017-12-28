Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: December 27, 2017

December 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 Deborah Lynne Persinger
Deborah Lynne Persinger
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type:
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Scheduled Release: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jeana Lee Vieyra

Jeana Lee Vieyra

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1248, CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Saira Jehangier Kahn

Saira Jehangier Kahn

Age: 29
Address: LAWERENCE, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1249, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jerome Paul Manuszak

Jerome Paul Manuszak

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1251, SURETY OR CASH, $545, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Chas Marie Aburassa

Chas Marie Aburassa

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1252, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Improper Lane Usage
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1253, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court East

 

 

Jamie Lee Rodgers

Jamie Lee Rodgers

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-27
Released: 2017-12-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1250, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Christopher Aaron Lockman

Christopher Aaron Lockman

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-12-27
Released: 2017-12-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1247, CASH, $95, Court: OTHER

 

Marcus Xavier Padilla

Marcus Xavier Padilla

Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-27
Released: 2017-12-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1243, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Nathan Alan Demars

Nathan Alan Demars

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-27
Released: 2017-12-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #1242, CASH, $330, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

