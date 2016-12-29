Sweetwater County Arrests: December 28, 2016

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Camen Duncan, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana) and interference with peace officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:17 pm.

Paula Gehrke, 42 of Salt Lake City, UT, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (2nd), shoplifting and criminal trespass. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:17 pm.

James Lamb, 30 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – unlawful contact without bodily injury, domestic battery, false imprisonment, property destruction and fleeing or attempting to elude police. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 6:10 am.

James McNealey, 47 of Bondurant, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – subsequent, open container and lane use. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 11:43 pm.

Tracy Olsen, 39 of Platville, CO, was arrested on two separate warrants (time to pay): (1) SCCE – FTA – speeding; (2) RSMC – FTA – shoplifting (2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:51 am.

Ramon Perez-Arias, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTA – speeding. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 5:05 pm.

Laura Robinson, 31 of Trinidad, CO, was arrested for alleged DWUI – controlled substance, speed highway 75 (83/75) and possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 9:39 pm.

Zoe Slater, 20 of Cheyenne, WY, P&P hold – probation violation – forgery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:40 pm.