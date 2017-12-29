Sweetwater County Arrests: December 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Dallas Don Jack
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Charles Anthony Bozner
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1257, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1258, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
Tirrell Colton Gillespie
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-12-28
Released: 2017-12-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1255, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1254, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
