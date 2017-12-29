Sweetwater County Arrests: December 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Dallas Don Jack

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-28

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Charles Anthony Bozner Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-28 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1257, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1258, SURETY OR CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

Tirrell Colton Gillespie Age: 33 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-12-28

Released: 2017-12-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1255, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1254, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

