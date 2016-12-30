Sweetwater County Arrests: December 29, 2016

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Rayann Lafountain, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – DISL – burglary. Arresting Agency: Disrict; Arrest Time: 4:55 pm.

Aaron Tomich, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – public intoxication. Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 7:54 am.