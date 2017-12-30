Sweetwater County Arrests: December 29, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1261, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1260, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1259, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
TAGGART, SKYLAR RUDY
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1262, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1263, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
CASTILLO, JOSEPH RENE
Age: 22
Address: FOWLER, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1264, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
EVANS, BOBBIE JO
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HAWS, JUSTINE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
COLEMAN, SCOTT HUNTER
Age: 53
Address: GARDNERVILLE, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Charges:
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-29
Released: 2017-12-29
Released: 2017-12-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1266, CASH, $200, Court: OTHER
