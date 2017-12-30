Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: December 29, 2017

TOPICS:

December 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 Jennifer Jennifer Jane Amelia Sassman

SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Scheduled Release: 2018-01-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1261, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1260, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1259, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Skylar Rudy Taggart

TAGGART, SKYLAR RUDY

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1262, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1263, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 

Joseph Rene Castillo

CASTILLO, JOSEPH RENE

Age: 22
Address: FOWLER, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1264, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Bobbie Jo Evans

EVANS, BOBBIE JO

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HAWS, JUSTINE

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Scott Hunter Coleman

COLEMAN, SCOTT HUNTER

Age: 53
Address: GARDNERVILLE, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-29
Released: 2017-12-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1266, CASH, $200, Court: OTHER
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 29, 2017"

Leave a Reply