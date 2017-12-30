Sweetwater County Arrests: December 29, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SASSMAN, JENNIFER JANE AMELIA Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2017-12-29

Scheduled Release: 2018-01-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1261, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1260, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1259, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

TAGGART, SKYLAR RUDY Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Obtain Property by False Pretenses – > $1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1262, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1263, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

CASTILLO, JOSEPH RENE Age: 22 Address: FOWLER, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1264, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court



EVANS, BOBBIE JO

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HAWS, JUSTINE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

COLEMAN, SCOTT HUNTER Age: 53 Address: GARDNERVILLE, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-30 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

ELLSWORTH, PATRISHA MCKINNEY Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-29

Released: 2017-12-29 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1266, CASH, $200, Court: OTHER

