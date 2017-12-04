Sweetwater County Arrests: December 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Wesley Mark Jordan
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1086, CASH, $170, Court: Circuit Court West
Bonnie Jo Ritter
Age: 55
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1091, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
Judy Ann Lipari
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Adam Tyler Fulmer
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1093, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1094, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: #1095, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
Stacey Campos
Booking: 2017-12-03
Released: 2017-12-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1087, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1089, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1090, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1088, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 3, 2017"