Sweetwater County Arrests: December 3, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Wesley Mark Jordan

Age: 31 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1086, CASH, $170, Court: Circuit Court West

Bonnie Jo Ritter Age: 55 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1091, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Judy Ann Lipari Age: 61 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2017-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1092, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Adam Tyler Fulmer Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1093, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #1094, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: #1095, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Stacey Campos Booking: 2017-12-03 Released: 2017-12-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1087, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1089, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #1090, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1088, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

