Sweetwater County Arrests: December 30, 2016 – January 2, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, December 30, 2016

Jerry Benjamin, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (3rd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:45 pm.

Eric Casillas, 21 of San Jose, CA, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:20 am.

Kansas Garcia, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and speeding (40/25). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:20 am.

Andrew Geer, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS (2nd) and no insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:16 am.

Brian Jones, 21 of Tuscaloosa, AL, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:35 am.

Daniel Kerkotchian, 21 of Burbank, CA, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:35 am.

Tylynn Trekell, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, DWUS, possession of open container, head lamps on motor vehicle and tail lamps. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:30 am.

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Brett Abplanalp, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:11 am.

Robert Barnett, 44 of Colorado Springs, CO, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:58 am.

Adam Benton, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged strangulation of a household member, assault agg. – on pregnant woman and interference with emergency call. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 2:05 am.

Kenneth Moss, 21 of Granger, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – probation revocation – DWUI. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 3:57 am.

Jeanna Schreiner, 51 of Reliance, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 4:45 pm.

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Alejandro Alarcon Lizzaraga, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (3rd), DWUS (2nd), reckless driving, hit and run vehicle, destruction of property and ignition interlock required (2nd). Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 4:35 am.

Mark Arnoldi, 57 of Rock Springs, WY, bond revocation – DISJ – burglary, theft. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:23 am.

Kenneth Bunton, 58 of Independence, MO, was arrested for alleged DWUI – controlled substance and failure to maintain single lane. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 4:40 pm.

Martha Hernandez, 51 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and flashing signals. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 2:30 am.

McKenzie McMillan, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:15 am.

Alexi Milburn, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: RSMC – FTA – OTSC – FTP – following too closely. Arresting Agency: RSPD: Arrest Time: 6:00 am.

Angel Pineda, 21 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged assault – domestic battery: Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest time: 12:58 pm.

Michael Roswell, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:50 pm.

Jennifer Sassman, 33 of Green River, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 2:10 am.

Antonio Smith, 25 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged speeding (37/25) and no registration. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 2:10 am.

Stephen Zueck, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged domestic battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:42 pm.

Monday, January 2, 2017

Willie Lovelace, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:03 am.

Lamar Yarber, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – bond revocation – possession of CDS (meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:25 am.