Sweetwater County Arrests: December 30, 2017

VERNER, SCOTT DOUGLAS
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2017-12-30
Released: 2017-12-30
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1269, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1270, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1271, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1272, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
COLEMAN, SCOTT HUNTER
Age: 53
Address: GARDNERVILLE, NV
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MOHRMANN, DERICK FRANCIS
Age: 53
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1274, CASH, $365, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-30
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
