Sweetwater County Arrests: December 30, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

VERNER, SCOTT DOUGLAS Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking: 2017-12-30

Released: 2017-12-30 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #1269, SURETY OR CASH, $70, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #1270, SURETY OR CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1271, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1272, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

COLEMAN, SCOTT HUNTER Age: 53

Address: GARDNERVILLE, NV Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-30

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1268, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

MOHRMANN, DERICK FRANCIS Age: 53 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-30 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1274, CASH, $365, Court: RS Municipal Court

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



DAMARTO, DENNY JAMES Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-30

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #1275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

