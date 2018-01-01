Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: December 31, 2017

January 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

George Jeffrey Fowler

FOWLER, GEORGE JEFFERY

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: , Bond: #1281, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1282, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Joe Ronald Lawrence

LAWRENCE, JOE RONALD

Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Jacob Walton Riding

RIDING, JACOB WALTON

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Stop Signs
    • Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Adrian Steven Islas

ISLAS, ADRIAN STEVEN

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-31
Released: 2017-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
    • Status: , Bond: #1279, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1280, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

William George Masten

MASTEN, WILLIAM GEORGE

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-31
Released: 2017-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1276, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1277, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1278, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
