Sweetwater County Arrests: December 31, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FOWLER, GEORGE JEFFERY
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: , Bond: #1281, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1282, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LAWRENCE, JOE RONALD
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East
RIDING, JACOB WALTON
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
- Stop Signs
- Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
ISLAS, ADRIAN STEVEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-31
Released: 2017-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: , Bond: #1279, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1280, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
MASTEN, WILLIAM GEORGE
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2017-12-31
Released: 2017-12-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1276, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1277, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1278, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
