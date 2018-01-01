Sweetwater County Arrests: December 31, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FOWLER, GEORGE JEFFERY

Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: #1281, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1282, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

LAWRENCE, JOE RONALD Age: 41 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-31 Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East

Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1283, SURETY OR CASH, $875, Court: Circuit Court East

RIDING, JACOB WALTON Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-31 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East

Stop Signs Status: , Bond: #1284, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East



ISLAS, ADRIAN STEVEN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2017-12-31

Released: 2017-12-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: , Bond: #1279, SURETY OR CASH, $550, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: , Bond: #1280, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

MASTEN, WILLIAM GEORGE Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2017-12-31

Released: 2017-12-31 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1276, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #1277, SURETY OR CASH, $110, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1278, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

