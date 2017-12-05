Sweetwater County Arrests: December 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Michael C Dent
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1097, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Michael Martinez
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2017-12-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1098, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
