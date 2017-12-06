Sweetwater County Arrests: December 5, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Kellie Legerski

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2017-12-05

Scheduled Release: 2018-01-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Amee Rae Rodriguez Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1100, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shawn Keith Parish Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: , Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Kidnapping – Inflct Bod Injury/Terrorize Status: PENDING, Bond: #1101, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

