Sweetwater County Arrests: December 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Rayna Myliekekio Quiocho
Age: 22
Address: CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Nicholas Wyatt Haws
Age: 24
Address: ROCKLIN, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Erin Elezibeth Kelly
Age: 34
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1124, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
Mario Moreno
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Gabriel Daniel Soto
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: #1119, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1120, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1121, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
Daniel Eugene Voiland
Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Simple Battery (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Stanley Clayton Zukoski
Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2017-12-09
Type:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1118, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East
Brandon Lee Dougherty
Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2017-12-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1122, CASH, $85, Court: OTHER
Paul Robert Pezely
Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2017-12-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1127, CASH, $220, Court: Circuit Court East
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1127, CASH, $220, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: December 9, 2017"