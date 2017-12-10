Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: December 9, 2017

December 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Rayna Myliekekio Quiocho

Age: 22
Address: CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Nicholas Wyatt Haws

Age: 24
Address: ROCKLIN, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Erin Elezibeth Kelly

Age: 34
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1124, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Mario Moreno

Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Gabriel Daniel Soto

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #1119, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1120, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1121, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Daniel Eugene Voiland

Age: 60
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2017-12-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Simple Battery (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Stanley Clayton Zukoski

Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2017-12-09
Type:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1118, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East

Brandon Lee Dougherty

Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2017-12-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1122, CASH, $85, Court: OTHER

Paul Robert Pezely

Booking: 2017-12-09
Released: 2017-12-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1127, CASH, $220, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1127, CASH, $220, Court: Circuit Court East

 

