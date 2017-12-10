Sweetwater County Arrests: December 9, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Rayna Myliekekio Quiocho

Age: 22

Address: CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1125, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Nicholas Wyatt Haws

Age: 24

Address: ROCKLIN, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1126, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West



Erin Elezibeth Kelly

Age: 34

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1124, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



Mario Moreno

Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2017-12-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #1123, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Gabriel Daniel Soto

Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Posted Speed Limits – 16 to 20 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1119, SURETY OR CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1120, SURETY OR CASH, $555, Court: RS Municipal Court

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1121, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court



Daniel Eugene Voiland

Age: 60 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2017-12-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Simple Battery (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1117, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Stanley Clayton Zukoski

Booking: 2017-12-09 Released: 2017-12-09 Type: Arresting Agency: SCSO

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1118, SURETY OR CASH, $435, Court: Circuit Court East



Brandon Lee Dougherty

Booking: 2017-12-09 Released: 2017-12-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1122, CASH, $85, Court: OTHER



Paul Robert Pezely

Booking: 2017-12-09 Released: 2017-12-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1127, CASH, $220, Court: Circuit Court East

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1127, CASH, $220, Court: Circuit Court East

