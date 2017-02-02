Sweetwater County Arrests: February 1, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Courtney Bohlin, 25 of Grand Junction, CO, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – FTP – DWUI, possession of CDS (marijuana) and no insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:45 am.

Brenda Ehrler, 42 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Campbell County – FTP – DWUS, no driver’s license and no insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:30 am.

Larry Paxton, 44 of Green River, WY, was arrested on four separate warrants: (1) Campbell County – FTA – registration and no insurance; (2) Campbell County – FTA – improper registration; (3) Campbell County – FTA – no proof of insurance; (4) Campbell County – FTA – use of CDS, stolen property (x2) and identity theft. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:40 am.