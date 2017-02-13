Sweetwater County Arrests: February 10 – 12, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Friday, February 10, 2017

Deanne Autry, 59 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – aggravated assault. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:38 am.

Amanda Debortoli, 25 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:45 am.

Rachel Hemker, 28 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 8:00 pm.

Tawny Nelson, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – theft. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:48 am.

Shawna Nilson, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – probation violation – domestic battery. Also arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:55 am.

Louis Stanton, 78 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a reactivate charge – RSMC – DWUI. Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 5:00 pm.

Ashley Starks, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: Sublette County – FTP – domestic battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:00 am.

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Kelcey Bullock Moss, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged public intoxication. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:53 am.

Daphane Irwin, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:21 am.

William Mitchelson, 41 of Salt Lake City, UT, was arrested for alleged drunk in public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:38 am.

George Muniz, 65 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and interference with a peace officer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:56 am.

Jessy Sanchez, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTA – driver’s license required. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; 10:20 am.

Audra Watts, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – theft. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:15 am.

Sunday, February 12, 2017

Dusty Davison, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – FTA – DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:25 pm.

Michael Pacheco, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS – subsequent (6th). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:15 pm.

Schantel Weaver, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCE – FTA – speeding on interstate highway in excess of 75 miles per hour. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:20 pm.

Paul White, 44 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd offense). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:44 am.