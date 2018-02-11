Sweetwater County Arrests: February 10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1568, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-10GRPD HARDY, DAVID WAYNE Age: 59

Address: RAWLINS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO

REED, BRYANT LEE

Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1570, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #1571, SURETY OR CASH, $255, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-10SCSO REED, LEAH ANN Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-10SCSO TRUJILLO, JOSHUA M Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-02-10

Released: 2018-02-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: #1563, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

PRIEBE, JEREMY DEAN Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-02-10

Released: 2018-02-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Public Intoxication Status: , Bond: #1564, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

COPENBARGER, DANIEL RAY Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-10

Released: 2018-02-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1560, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: , Bond: #1561, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court

ORTIZ SERVIN, GUADALUPE Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-10

Released: 2018-02-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Open Container (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1565, CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West

27GREEN RIVER, WY2018-02-102018-02-10