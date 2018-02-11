Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 10, 2018

February 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Amberlee Kattan

KATTAN, AMBERLEE

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1568, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

David Way Hardy

HARDY, DAVID WAYNE

Age: 59
Address: RAWLINS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1569, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Bryant Lee Reed

REED, BRYANT LEE

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1570, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Superintendent’s Speed Zone
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1571, SURETY OR CASH, $255, Court: Circuit Court East

 

REED, LEAH ANN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1572, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Joshua M Trujillo

TRUJILLO, JOSHUA M

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-10
Released: 2018-02-10

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: , Bond: #1563, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Jeremy Dean Priebe

PRIEBE, JEREMY DEAN

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-10
Released: 2018-02-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Public Intoxication
    • Status: , Bond: #1564, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Daniel Ray Copenbarger

COPENBARGER, DANIEL RAY

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-10
Released: 2018-02-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1560, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
    • Status: , Bond: #1561, SURETY OR CASH, $90, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

Guadalupe Ortiz Servin

ORTIZ SERVIN, GUADALUPE

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-10
Released: 2018-02-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Open Container (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1565, CASH, $135, Court: Circuit Court West
