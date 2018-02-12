Sweetwater County Arrests: February 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DAVIS, JESSE MARSHALL

Age: 22

Address: ATASCADERO, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Conspire to Commit – Felony Status: PENDING, Bond: #1575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-11SCSO SMITH, ASHLEY RANAE Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-11

Released: 2018-02-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1577, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court

No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #1577, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court



STOCKS, DONALD RAYMOND Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-11

Released: 2018-02-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1573, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

TYNSKY, TRACY LEE Age: 38

Address: LAYTON, UT

Booking: 2018-02-11

Released: 2018-02-11 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1576, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

