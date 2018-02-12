Sweetwater County Arrests: February 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DAVIS, JESSE MARSHALL
Age: 22
Address: ATASCADERO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Conspire to Commit – Felony
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1575, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SMITH, ASHLEY RANAE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-11
Released: 2018-02-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1577, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
- No Valid DL and/or violation of DL conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1577, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: GR Municipal Court
STOCKS, DONALD RAYMOND
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-11
Released: 2018-02-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1573, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
TYNSKY, TRACY LEE
Age: 38
Address: LAYTON, UT
Booking: 2018-02-11
Released: 2018-02-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1576, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
