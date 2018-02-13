Sweetwater County Arrests: February 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MAESTAS, JERMEY JOHN
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
LIPARI, JUDY ANN
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-12
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
