Sweetwater County Arrests: February 13, 2018

SEARS, JACOB RICHARD
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-26
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Littering (WRNT FTP)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1580, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WILLIAMS, LEERAY M
Age: 33
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
KERBS, WILLIAM R
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1584, CASH, $640, Court: Circuit Court East
JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
CAROTHERS, RAYMOND COLE
Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Conspire to Commit – Felony (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1586, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1587, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
ROBY, HOPE SHANNA
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-15
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Shoplifting – > $1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
DUNFEE, KYLE LEE
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1588, CASH, $1153, Court: Circuit Court East
MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-13
Released: 2018-02-13
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-13
Released: 2018-02-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1583, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
