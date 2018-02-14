Sweetwater County Arrests: February 13, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SEARS, JACOB RICHARD

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Littering (WRNT FTP) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1580, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RSPD WILLIAMS, LEERAY M Age: 33

Address: PORTLAND, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-13WHP

KERBS, WILLIAM R Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1584, CASH, $640, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-13SCSO JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-02-13RSPD

CAROTHERS, RAYMOND COLE

Age: 27

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Conspire to Commit – Felony (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1586, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-02-13RSPD JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1587, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-02-13RSPD ROBY, HOPE SHANNA Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-15 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Shoplifting – > $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO DUNFEE, KYLE LEE Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-13

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1588, CASH, $1153, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-13RSPD MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-13

Released: 2018-02-13 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1583, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East

