Sweetwater County Arrests: February 13, 2018

February 14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Jacob Richard Sears

SEARS, JACOB RICHARD

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Littering (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1580, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Leeray M Williams

WILLIAMS, LEERAY M

Age: 33
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – > $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1581, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

 William R Kerbs

KERBS, WILLIAM R

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1584, CASH, $640, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Daniel Scott James

JAMES, DANIEL SCOTT

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1585, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

 

Raymond Cole Carothers

CAROTHERS, RAYMOND COLE

Age: 27
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Conspire to Commit – Felony (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1586, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

Thomas Hubbard Jones

JONES, THOMAS HUBBARD

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1587, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

Hope Shanna Roby

ROBY, HOPE SHANNA

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – > $1000
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Kyle Lee Dunfee

DUNFEE, KYLE LEE

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – > $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1588, CASH, $1153, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Timothy Ronald Moskovita

MOSKOVITA, TIMOTHY RONALD

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-13
Released: 2018-02-13
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1583, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: Circuit Court East
