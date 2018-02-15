Sweetwater County Arrests: February 14, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BINGHAM, DANIEL LEMAR

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Stop or Decrease Speed Suddenly Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-14RSPD LOPEZ VALDIVIA, JOSE LUIS Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-02-14

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Animals Running at Large or Has Attacked a Person – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1590, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO LAKE, ZACHERY ALEXANDER Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #1592, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-14RSPD

HART BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-14

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: , Bond: #1593, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-14RSPD

MCCURDY, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-02-14

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-17