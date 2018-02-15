Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 14, 2018

TOPICS:

February 15, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

http://wyo4news.com/ad-specials/martys-early-bird-menu-ad-special/

Daniel Lemar Bingham

BINGHAM, DANIEL LEMAR

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Turning Movements and Required Signals – Stop or Decrease Speed Suddenly
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1589, SURETY OR CASH, $7500, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Jose Luis Lopez Valdivia

LOPEZ VALDIVIA, JOSE LUIS

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-14
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Animals Running at Large or Has Attacked a Person – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1590, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Zachary Alexander Lake

LAKE, ZACHERY ALEXANDER

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: #1592, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 Clarissa Dawn Hart Bingham

HART BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: , Bond: #1593, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Christopher John McCurdy

MCCURDY, CHRISTOPHER JOHN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-14
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

Aaron Kyle Moneyhun

MONEYHUN, AARON KYLE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-14
Released: 2018-02-14
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1591, CASH, $150, Court: Circuit Court East
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 14, 2018"

Leave a Reply