Sweetwater County Arrests: February 15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RAEL, JERAMIA BLU
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-15
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1599, CASH, $1775, Court: GR Municipal Court
PERSINGER, ANDREA DIANE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-02-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
BUCHANAN, RICHARD EUGENE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1601, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
DEWITT, JACOB CROSS
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1602, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
