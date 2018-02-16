Sweetwater County Arrests: February 15, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RAEL, JERAMIA BLU

Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-15

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Shoplifting (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1599, CASH, $1775, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-02-15GRPD PERSINGER, ANDREA DIANE Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-02-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #1600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-02-15RSPD

BUCHANAN, RICHARD EUGENE

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1601, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-02-15RSPD DEWITT, JACOB CROSS Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1602, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-15RSPD