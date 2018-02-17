Sweetwater County Arrests: February 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STINE, JOHN COREY
Age: 48
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-02-16
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
RODRIGUEZ, PAULO
Age: 42
Address: LARAMIE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #1604, CASH, $445, Court: RS Municipal Court
GUFFEY, JESSICA SHANNON
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1610, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1611, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1612, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court East
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1613, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
MACKIN, APRIL DALE
Age: 41
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking: 2017-10-06
Released: 2018-02-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1507, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
