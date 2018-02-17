Sweetwater County Arrests: February 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

STINE, JOHN COREY Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-02-16

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-18 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

SCSO RODRIGUEZ, PAULO Age: 42

Address: LARAMIE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1604, CASH, $445, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-02-16SCSO

GUFFEY, JESSICA SHANNON

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1610, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1611, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1612, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court East

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1613, CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-02-16RSPD MACKIN, APRIL DALE Age: 41

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking: 2017-10-06

Released: 2018-02-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1507, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #623, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

