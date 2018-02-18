Sweetwater County Arrests: February 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1614, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-17RSPD TOWERS, SCOTT ALAN Age: 29

Address: COLUMBIA, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-17

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1618, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

2018-02-17SCSO

CHAN, CHI YUNG Age: 30

Address: SAN FRANCISCO, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-17WHP NG, KUOK PAN Age: 30

Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-17WHP WU, CHIU JUNG Age: 35

Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-17

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Safety Belts Required to be Used – Passenger Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-17WHP