Sweetwater County Arrests: February 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SCATES, STEVEN LEE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1614, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East
TOWERS, SCOTT ALAN
Age: 29
Address: COLUMBIA, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1618, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
CHAN, CHI YUNG
Age: 30
Address: SAN FRANCISCO,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
NG, KUOK PAN
Age: 30
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WU, CHIU JUNG
Age: 35
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Safety Belts Required to be Used – Passenger
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
