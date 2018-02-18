Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 17, 2018

February 18, 2018

Steven Lee Scates

SCATES, STEVEN LEE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1614, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Scott Alan Towers

TOWERS, SCOTT ALAN

Age: 29
Address: COLUMBIA, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1618, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

 Chi Yung Chan

CHAN, CHI YUNG

Age: 30
Address: SAN FRANCISCO,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Kuok Pan Ng

NG, KUOK PAN

Age: 30
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (1-5 Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1616, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Chiu Jung Wu

WU, CHIU JUNG

Age: 35
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-17
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Safety Belts Required to be Used – Passenger
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1617, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
