Sweetwater County Arrests: February 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TAGGART, JAKOB ARTHUR
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1621, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1621, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: Circuit Court West
TAGGART, SKYLER RUDY
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1623, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1624, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1624, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West
HAYES, JUSTIN DEAN
Age: 30
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
AMEY, DAVID A
Age: 31
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1626, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MAESTAS, STEVEN
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1622, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
DOHERTY, BRANDYN CHARLES
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1619, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
HERNANDEZ, CLEMENTE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 18, 2018"