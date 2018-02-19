Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 18, 2018

TOPICS:

February 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

http://wyo4news.com/ad-specials/martys-early-bird-menu-ad-special/

Jakob Arthur Taggart

TAGGART, JAKOB ARTHUR

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1621, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1621, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Skyler Rudy Taggart

TAGGART, SKYLER RUDY

Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1623, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Kathleen Quinn Anderson

ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1624, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1624, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

 Justin Dean Hayes

HAYES, JUSTIN DEAN

Age: 30
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

David A Amey

AMEY, DAVID A

Age: 31
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1626, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Luis Antonio Silva

SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Steven Maestas

MAESTAS, STEVEN

Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1622, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Brandyn Charles Doherty

DOHERTY, BRANDYN CHARLES

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1619, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

Clemente Hernandez

HERNANDEZ, CLEMENTE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-02-18
Released: 2018-02-18
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 18, 2018"

Leave a Reply