Sweetwater County Arrests: February 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TAGGART, JAKOB ARTHUR

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1621, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1621, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-18RSPD TAGGART, SKYLER RUDY Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1623, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-18RSPD ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1624, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1624, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-18RSPD

HAYES, JUSTIN DEAN Age: 30

Address: SHERIDAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #1625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-18SCSO AMEY, DAVID A Age: 31

Address: SHERIDAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-18

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1626, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-18SCSO SILVA, LUIS ANTONIO Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-18RSPD MAESTAS, STEVEN Age: 53

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-02-18

Released: 2018-02-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #1622, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

DOHERTY, BRANDYN CHARLES Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-02-18

Released: 2018-02-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #1619, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

HERNANDEZ, CLEMENTE Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-02-18

Released: 2018-02-18 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Sell or Furnish Alcohol to Person < 21, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1620, SURETY OR CASH, $4000, Court: Circuit Court East

