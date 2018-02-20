Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 19, 2018

TOPICS:

February 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 Jimmy Dale Wolfe

WOLFE, JIMMY DALE

Age: 43
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-02-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

Chance Lee Pueblo

PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1630, CASH, $532, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1629, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1631, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

Donalea Miller

MILLER, DONALEA

Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-02-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-02-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: February 19, 2018"

Leave a Reply