Sweetwater County Arrests: February 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WOLFE, JIMMY DALE Age: 43

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-02-19

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #1628, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-02-19SCSO PUEBLO, CHANCE LEE Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1630, CASH, $532, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1629, CASH, $710, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1631, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-19RSPD MILLER, DONALEA Age: 59

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-02-19

Scheduled Release: 2018-02-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO