Sweetwater County Arrests: February 2, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Toby Ebert, 43 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant: SCCW – FTP- larceny. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 5:55 pm.

James McArdell, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged criminal trespass; Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:10 am.

Ethan Meder, 24 of Salt Lake City, UT, was arrested for alleged DWUS and speeding. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 8:40 pm.

Alicia Smith, 27 of Saratoga, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency; RPSD; Arrest Time: 7:30 pm.

Joshua Sommerville, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged possession of CDS (meth) and possession of CDS (marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:54 pm.