Sweetwater County Arrests: February 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BRYSON, NICOLE SUE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
KISKIS, STEPHEN RAY
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1508, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
LELL, ALAN THOMAS
Age: 19
Address: RELIANCE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1511, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
SCHOFIELD, CHRISTINE DENISE
Age: 53
Address: MANILA, UT
Booking: 2018-02-02
Released: 2018-02-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1513, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West
