Sweetwater County Arrests: February 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BRYSON, NICOLE SUE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

2018-02-02RSPD KISKIS, STEPHEN RAY Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1508, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1510, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-02-02SCSO LELL, ALAN THOMAS Age: 19

Address: RELIANCE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1511, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-02RSPD

SCHOFIELD, CHRISTINE DENISE

Age: 53

Address: MANILA, UT

Booking: 2018-02-02

Released: 2018-02-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1513, CASH, $410, Court: Circuit Court West

