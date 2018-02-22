Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: February 21, 2018

February 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MAY, PAUL DAVID

Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

CARON, MICHAEL EDWARD

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1639, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

HARLOW, WARREN ELI

Age: 47
Address: LINCOLN, NE
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1646, CASH, $60, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1645, CASH, $820, Court: Circuit Court West

 

PATRICK, BRENDA LEE

Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-02-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

