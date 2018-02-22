Sweetwater County Arrests: February 21, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MAY, PAUL DAVID

Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-02-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Aggravated Burglary – Uses Deadly Weapon Status: PENDING, Bond: #1640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals Status: PENDING, Bond: #1640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-21SCSO CARON, MICHAEL EDWARD Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1639, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-21SCSO HARLOW, WARREN ELI Age: 47

Address: LINCOLN, NE Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-21

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Disp. Valid License Plates, Validation Sticker(tabs), or Permits (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1646, CASH, $60, Court: Circuit Court East

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1645, CASH, $820, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-21SCSO PATRICK, BRENDA LEE Age: 49

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-02-21

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1647, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-02-21RSPD